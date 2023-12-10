Industry: Levies, lack of incentives hinder manufacturing

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 9

With few incentives available, only a few new industries were set up in the state this year. What dealt a severe blow to the existing industry was a sizable increase in various levies like the electricity duty (ED) as well as the state-specific Certain Goods Carried by Road Tax.

The industries, which had undertaken expansion lured by a concession in the ED, also suffered due to the rollback of the rebate. The ED was increased from 1 to 19 per cent for various sectors.

The state government, however, is speeding up infrastructure development and also revamping its policies to attract speedier investment in the state.

The work on the centrally-sponsored projects like a bulk drugs park in Una and a medical devices park in Nalagarh are at an advanced stage; environmental clearance has been received for the latter. Both will bring in investment worth crores of rupees, besides providing employment to thousands of youth. The completion of both projects is keenly awaited as these would help attain self-sufficiency in the pharmaceutical and medical device sector.

To ensure land availability to new investors, 8,190 bighas have been identified across the state for the development of sector-specific industries.

The state already has 60 industrial areas and 17 industrial estates and the development of an additional land bank in various unexplored areas will generate employment in the state.

Under the Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme Scheme of the Central Government, the state government has been accorded approval for three Infrastructure Development (ID) clusters in Solan, Sirmaur and Una. This will help develop infrastructure facilities in these estates.

A Strategic Investment Plan is also being devised to enhance the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector’s performance, which will enable its diversification and fortification of the industrial landscape. It encompasses key aspects like enhancing the market access of the MSME, introduction of innovative financing methods, development of essential infrastructure, stimulation of innovative start-up ideas, promotion of cleaner industrial operations, revitalisation of rural industrialisation and fortifying both existing and upcoming infrastructure.

The Department of Industries actively participated in the Pharma Live Expo-2023 held in Mumbai and an investor meet was organised, leading to the signing of investment intents of Rs 2,275 cr.

The government has drafted a Merchandise Export Policy-2023 as well as the much-needed draft scrap policy this year. The latter will help regulate handling of industrial scrap and enhance the state’s income. They will be finalised after holding discussions with stakeholders.

Steps have been taken to set up an Investment Bureau. Under the Business Reform Action Plan, a mandate of Ease of Doing Business, the state has implemented 99 per cent of the reform points which the government claims is the highest implementation score of the state so far since 2014.

8,190 bighas identified for creating land bank

Bulk drugs park in Una and a medical device park in Nalagarh are in advanced stages of completion

8,190 bighas identified for creating a land bank for new investors

Approval given for three clusters in Solan, Sirmaur and Una districts

The government devising a Strategic Investment Plan to promote the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises sector

#Solan