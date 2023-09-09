Industry resents steep hike in electricity duty

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, September 8

Various industry associations today opposed the steep hike in electricity duty (ED) ranging from 1 to 19 per cent imposed on various industries while also rolling back the concessional rate of ED granted to new and expanding units from September 1.

“This decision of the state government to increase duty from 1 to 19 per cent is a big blow to the competitiveness of the industry. It will impact all consumers, especially industrial establishments with small, medium and large industries facing 22 per cent, 41 per cent and 52 to 58 per cent hike respectively,” informed Rajiv Aggarwal, president, Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Industries Association (BBNIA).

Investors rued that the concession in duty on captive generation for standby provision and on green energy e.g. solar power has also been withdrawn and a duty of 45 paise per unit has instead been imposed on them.

The concessional rate of ED for a period of five years to the new and the expanding units has also been withdrawn from September 1. These incentives were promised to the investors under the industrial policy announced by the previous government. “The investors are feeling cheated by the government for having withdrawn the incentives which lured them for setting up new units or for undertaking expansion. Many such units have become loss making overnight by the decision,” said Rakesh Bansal, Convenor CII, panel on Power.

The cascading impact of ED would trigger hike in the price of cement and steel as ED on cement plants has been increased from 17 to 25 per cent and upto 19 per cent for steel units. This would further push up the cost of constructing houses as power comprises 60 per cent of their raw material.

#Solan