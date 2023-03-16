Industry submits pre-Budget memorandum, lists demands

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 15

The BBN Industries Association today demanded apt management and disposal of scrap that is causing pollution in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) area.

In a pre-budget memorandum submitted to the state government, the association stated that scrap is transported to adjoining Haryana area and is sold from there. Most of the dealers dispose of hazardous material in Sirsa river and pollute underground water, said BBN Industries Association president Rajinder Guleria.

The need to create BBN Municipal Corporation for the unified development of the area has also been stressed.

Other demands include creation of a four-lane circular road around Baddi from Barotiwala via Haripur to Nalagarh and setting up a modern township equipped with all facilities. Strengthening BBN Development Authority and creating a modern housing complex and road infrastructure where central capital fund can also be sought was also sought.

Introduction of electric buses in the local transport system to reduce air pollution, channelisation of nullahs for rain water harvesting to check the depleting water level and street lighting in whole of the BBN area were the others demands made.

Demands like apt civic waste collection and its management and construction of the Nalagarh-Siswan road have been raised. A plea has been made for opening a super-specialty hospital in the BBN area.

Stress has been laid on rationalisation of transportation charges by introducing a subsidy scheme for truckers. The association said that the freight was exorbitantly high due to cartelisation by the truckers.