Infant’s mutilated body found near Una hospital

Our Correspondent

Una, May 10

The mutilated body of an infant was recovered near the district hospital here today.

Dr Vikas Chauhan, a child specialist, was on his way to the hospital from his house when he spotted a dog carrying an arm of an infant in its mouth. He immediately searched the surrounding area and found the mutilated body of an infant in nearby bushes.

Dr Chauhan informed district hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Raman Kumar Sharma, who initiated necessary action. The police took the body into custody.

It could not be ascertained as to who had dumped the body. It is reported that the body was dumped in a shallow grave hidden between the bushes, but dogs caught the smell and dug it up.

SP Arijit Sen said a case under Section 317 had been registered at the Una Sadar police station against the unknown mother of the infant.

“An investigation has been initiated and the footage from CCTV cameras installed in nearby locations will be examined. The services of forensic experts will also be taken,” he added.