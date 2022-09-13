Infighting in Dharamsala Congress intensifies

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 12

Infighting in the Congress in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency is intensifying.

Vijay Inder Karan, who was the Congress candidate in the 2019 Dharamsala byelection, organised a meeting of his supporters yesterday and staked his claim to the ticket. He told The Tribune that he had stood with the party in 2019. He was forced to contest the byelection at the last minute when former minister Sudhir Sharma refused to fight it. “Now, the party should stand by me and allow me to fight the forthcoming Assembly elections . The people of Dharamsala want change and will vote for me,” he claimed.

Asked about the recommendation of the HPCC that all sitting MLAs and AICC secretaries, including Sudhir Sharma, should be given ticket, Karan said that it was not final. “The party central leadership will take the final decision on candidates. I feel that the party will field me from Dharamsala,” he said.

Karan has been nursing a grudge against Sharma, whom he had accused of sabotaging the party’s chances in the Dharamsala byelection in 2019.

Besides Karan, former Dharamsala Mayor Davinder Jaggi has also applied for the party ticket from the constituency. Jaggi and Sudhir Sharma have also not been on good terms. Both have accused each other of working against the party’s interests in the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation elections.

Jaggi recently organised a rally, which was also attended by former Rajya Sabha member Viplove Thakur. Jaggi accused Sharma of trying to intimidate Congress leaders, who were seeking the ticket from Dharamsala.