Infighting in Nurpur BJP to the fore

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 3

Infighting has come to the fore in Nurpur organizational district of the BJP.

General secretary of the BJP Nurpur organisations district Ranvir Nikka was ousted from the post of general secretary two days ago for his alleged anti-party activities.

Nikka for the past few months had been carrying out political programmes. He had been issuing statements against Minister for Forest, Youth Affairs and Sports Rakesh Pathania, who represents Nurpur. The BJP district unit took cognizance of the activities of Nikka and removed him from the post of general secretary.

In a press conference at Dharamsala yesterday, Nikka alleged that he had been targeted for raising issues of corruption. “Though I have been removed, I remain a common worker of the party. I have raised my voice against corruption of certain leaders and have been penalized for that. If the party did not take cognizance of corruption within its ranks it might have to bear the burnt in the Assembly elections. I would continue to raise the issues of corruption and work for the common man”, said a defiant Nikka.

Ranvir Nikka had contested as an independent against the party candidate Rakesh Pathania in 2012 Assembly elections also. He later joined the BJP.

Sources here said Rakesh Pathania had been raising voice against illegal mining in his area where Nikka had interests in mining business.