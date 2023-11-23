Info inaccurate, agency told to halt horticulture census

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, November 22

The horticulture census, which was started in 2021, has come to a grinding halt. The Department of Horticulture has stopped the survey after it found the preliminary information provided by the agency hired for the census inaccurate. “When we verified the information provided by the agency through our field staff, we found it inaccurate. Therefore, the survey has been stopped,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

It’s not clear yet whether the department will hire another agency for the survey or the same agency will be asked to do it afresh.

The Department of Horticulture had signed an MoU with Common Service Centre (CSC) for conducting the census to gather detailed and updated information on the horticultural sector and associated activities in the state. The agency was to conduct the census in all 12 districts, starting with a pilot project in Shimla district.

“We have completed the work in Shimla district. We are waiting for the department’s approval and funds to carry out the survey in other districts,” said Ashok Chauhan, a CSC official. As for the department’s allegation of discrepancy in data, Chauhan said a little variation in data is normal in a survey of this scale.

Incidentally, the census is being carried out in the state after more than three decades. It was last conducted in the 1980s. During the period, the horticulture sector has seen major changes such as a significant increase in land under horticulture, number of people and households working in this sector, etc. In the absence of updated and credible data, the government and the department have to rely on outdated data or the information provided by Revenue Department.

“It’s unfortunate that the census is not going ahead at the desire pace even after the Centre has provided the budget for it. The credible and updated data will help the government and department to frame better and more effective policies,” said another official.

Relying on outdated data

The horticulture sector has seen major changes such as a significant increase in land under horticulture, number of people and households working in this sector, etc

In the absence of updated and credible data, the government and the department have to rely on outdated data or the information provided by Revenue Department

#Shimla