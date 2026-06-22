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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Infra expansion a necessity in Parbati valley due to tourist influx: Kullu MLA

Infra expansion a necessity in Parbati valley due to tourist influx: Kullu MLA

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Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 08:18 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur presides over a LADA meeting in Kasol.
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A meeting of the Local Area Development Authority (LADA) was held on Sunday at the Forest Department Rest House in Kasol to discuss tourism, traffic management, sanitation and infrastructure development in the Parbati valley. The meeting was chaired by LADA Chairman and Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, while Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma attended as a special guest.

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Addressing the gathering, Thakur said the rapidly growing tourist influx in the valley had made infrastructure expansion an urgent necessity. He stressed the need to prioritise street lighting and sewerage projects in the region. Referring to globally popular destinations such as Manikaran and Kasol, he said a scientific assessment of the area’s carrying capacity was essential to address tourism-related challenges and ensure sustainable development. He proposed engaging a professional agency or expert team to conduct a detailed study.

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Traffic management emerged as a key issue during the meeting. Discussions focused on road conditions, clearance of debris at landslide-prone locations, identification of accident-prone black spots and streamlining vehicular movement in the valley.

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A proposal was put forward to restrict the movement of Volvo buses between 6 am and 10 pm to ease traffic congestion. The MLA also directed NHPC officials to expedite the release of pending dues to LADA to facilitate development works. He instructed the agency to repair the Manikaran-Barshaini road and clear debris within a stipulated timeframe. Further, he called for initiating the transfer of the road from NHPC Limited to the Public Works Department to ensure adequate funding for its maintenance.

The meeting also reviewed waste management issues, highlighting the need for efficient garbage disposal and greater public awareness about waste segregation. Officials and public representatives resolved to work in coordination to keep the Parbati valley clean, organised and environmentally sustainable.

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It was decided that LADA funds would be utilised for developing a park on Tourism Department land in Manikaran. Directions were also issued to prepare detailed project reports for sewerage systems in Kasol and Manikaran.

The meeting underscored the importance of balancing tourism growth, environmental conservation and local development. Various departments were directed to work in close coordination to strengthen infrastructure and improve public amenities across the valley.

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