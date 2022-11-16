Infra not upgraded, residents face power cuts in Kasauli

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 15

Delay in upgrading power infrastructure in the Kasauli area has resulted in power outages becoming a routine affair. Kasauli being a key tourist destination, the area houses a large number of hospitality units. A majority of them have come up during the last two decades. The corresponding enhancement of infrastructure, however, has not taken place.

Residents bear the brunt of power cuts every now and then as the existing system has failed to cater to the increasing power load. With the winters having set in the demand for power will further increase as the use of electrical gadgets for heating will go up.

In a bid to cope with the power cuts, more and more residents were opting for invertors as residents, especially elderly, face difficulties in beating the bone chilling cold in the winters. Power is currently drawn from the 33 KV sub station at Solan but since its conductor has been utilised to its optimal capacity, more power can’t be drawn. This has necessitated the need to set up a new sub station at Dharampur. Though two sub stations of 66 KV and 33 KV capacity were proposed years ago, absence of adequate land has acted as a deterrent to construct them. At least 2 to 3 bigha land would be required to set up a 66 kv sub station while 1 to 2 bigha land would be required for a 33 kv sub station.

Vikas Gupta, Executive Engineer, HP State Electricity Board Limited, Parwanoo, said the board was seriously perusing power infrastructure augmentation proposals in the Kasauli area.

“Suitable land has been identified at Dharampur for setting up a 33 kv sub station. A request has been made to the SDM Kasauli to provide the same. Apart from this, another land has been identified at Parwanoo where its transfer has been sought from the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority for setting up another 66 kv sub station,” Gupta said.

He added that a proposal worth Rs 2.5 crore to augment another sub station at Garkhal was being prepared to ensure adequate power availability to Kasauli.