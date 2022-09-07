Injured Bengal trekker rescued from Khimloga Jot in Kinnaur district after five days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 6

A team of the ITBP, the Quick Response Team (QRT) and the Home Guards today rescued Subroto Viswas, an injured trekker from West Bengal. They carried him on a stretcher for 20 km and reached Chitkul in Kinnaur district, from where the trekkers had started.

The team could not retrieve the body of another trekker Sujoy Dule, who fell and died as the trekking rope slipped from his hand

The team said it would be impossible to retrieve the body as it was stuck in a crevasse in an inaccessible area

Viswas fractured his arm and sustained injuries during a mishap on September 2 near Khimloga Jot, at an altitude of over 18,000 feet in Kinnaur district.

However, the team could not retrieve the body of another trekker Sujoy Dule, who fell and died as the trekking rope slipped from his hand. The team on their return to Chitkul said that it would be impossible to retrieve the body as it was stuck in a crevasse in an inaccessible area.

Three trekkers from Nadia district in West Bengal and six local porters left Mori in Uttarakhand for trekking to Chitkul on August 28. They met with an accident on September 2 in which one person died while other sustained injuries.

The next morning at 5 am, one of the trekkers Narottam Gyan and three porters, Kalyan Singh, Pradeep and Devender, started trekking to Chitkul. They reached a Chitkul dispensary at 7 pm and informed the police.

The rescue team, which was sent to bring back the injured on September 4, returned to Chitkul.

