Injured leopard rescued near Holta cantonment area

An injured leopard was rescued by the Forest Department on Friday afternoon near the Army cantonment area in Holta on the outskirts of Palampur. The incident has once again highlighting the increasing movement of wild animals into human settlements amid shrinking forest habitats.

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Sanjeev Sharma, Divisional Forest Officer, Palampur, told The Tribune that the leopard was first spotted by locals lying in a weakened condition near a wooded patch close to the cantonment boundary. Observing that the animal appeared injured and was struggling to move, residents immediately alerted the Forest Department.

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A rescue team from Dhauladhar Nature Park, Gopalpur, along with veterinary staff, rushed to the site soon after receiving the information. The team secured the surrounding area to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the safety of both the animal and residents.

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After examining the situation, veterinary experts tranquilised the leopard to safely conduct the rescue operation. The animal was then placed in a rescue cage and shifted.

Range Officer Aditya Singh said the leopard had visible injuries and appeared exhausted. Preliminary observations suggest the animal might have been caught in an illegal snare allegedly installed by miscreants in the forest area, which could have caused the injuries.

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He said the injured leopard was later transported to a wildlife rescue facility for medical treatment and observation. Officials said the animal would remain under veterinary care until it fully recovers, after which it may be released back into a suitable forest habitat.

The incident created brief concern among residents in the Holta cantonment area, but authorities managed the situation promptly and no injuries to people were reported.

Palampur DFO said sightings of leopards and other wild animals near human habitations had increased in the recent years, mainly due to a decline in natural habitats, pressure on forests and shrinking wildlife corridors.