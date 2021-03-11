Cancelling constables recruitment exam injustice with youth: Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 6

HPCC president Pratibha Singh today criticised the state government for cancelling the constables recruitment written exam saying it was injustice with students, who had worked hard for it.

Pratibha, in a statement issued here, said that it was unfortunate that the youth had to pay a price for the callousness of the officials concerned. “More than 70,000 youth of the state, who are suffering due to rising unemployment, had prepared hard for the exam, which now stands cancelled,” she added.

She expressed concern that several candidates would become ineligible for the re-exam due to overage as and when it was held again. “Why should the youth suffer due to an inefficient government,” she said.

Pratibha said the youth, who would be rendered ineligible due to overage, must be given special relaxation so that they could take the exam again.

