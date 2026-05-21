Inmate dies at Dharamsala prison, kin allege foul play

A convicted inmate lodged at the district jail in Dharamsala died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday evening, with his family alleging foul play and demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

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The deceased has been identified as Vivek, a resident of Khaniara in Dharamsala, who was serving his sentence in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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According to prison authorities, the inmate reportedly suffered an electric shock inside his jail cell.

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Sources said jail staff heard screams from the barrack during the evening hours and rushed to the spot, where Vivek was allegedly found stuck to an iron rod inside the cell.

Officials suspect that he may have come in contact with a live electric current while operating a pedestal fan in the barrack. Jail employees reportedly removed the electric wire before shifting him to Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala in an unconscious state. Owing to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, where he was declared dead on arrival.

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The sudden death has raised serious questions over safety arrangements and electrical maintenance inside the prison premises.

Jail Superintendent Vikas Bhatnagar confirmed the death of the inmate and said the preliminary cause appeared to be electrocution. “The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” he said.

Police and prison authorities have initiated an inquiry into the case. Further action will be taken on the basis of the postmortem report and findings of the investigation.

Family members of the deceased, however, have alleged foul play and questioned the circumstances leading to the inmate’s death. The family members and villagers on Thursday met Kangra Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan and demanded an impartial probe into the matter and sought accountability if any negligence was found.