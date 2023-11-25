Inmate killed at de-addiction centre in Mandi

Kullu, November 24
An inmate admitted in a de-addiction centre died after a fight with other inmates at the centre in Jhiri in Mandi district on Wednesday. According to the police, Happy (21) from Neoli village of Sainj valley, was admitted in the Naya Savera Drug De-Addiction Centre. He had a fight with other inmates and got severely injured. The staff at the centre took Happy to his village but his father Tek Chand refused to look after him. Later, he was taken to the Nagwain Health Centre where the doctors declared him dead. The police have sent the body for the post-mortem to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College, Ner Chowk. Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said the Aut police station has registered a case of murder and started the investigation.
