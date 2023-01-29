Inn for attendants of Tanda medical college patients ready

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 28

An inn meant for the kin of patients coming for treatment to Tanda medical college is finally ready, but the Kangra administration is awaiting the government nod to make it operational. The inn has been constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore with corporate social responsibility contribution from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and the grant provided by former CM and BJP MP Shanta Kumar from his MPLAD fund.