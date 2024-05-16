Innovations by IIT students earn 3 teams Rs 2.5L in grant

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 15

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, recently hosted an open house to exhibit the prototypes and models developed by second-year BTech students as part of the IC201: Design Practicum course. The event aimed to provide a platform for young innovators to showcase their projects and entrepreneurial spirit.

A spokesperson of IIT-Mandi said the course was curated to nurture entrepreneurship by providing students with hands-on experience in solving real-world problems. This year, students tackled problem statements on various themes, including ease of doing, future tech, healthcare, IIT-Mandi community, Indian Armed Forces and sustainability.

“The projects were collaboratively developed by teams comprising students from various engineering disciplines, ensuring a diverse and multidisciplinary approach to problem-solving. Each group received Rs 30,000 in funding to facilitate the manufacturing of their prototypes, with guidance and expertise provided by faculty mentors specialising in their respective domains. A total of 53 projects were showcased to an array of key officials, including, Air Force officers, industrial expert from medical instrument manufacturer, industrial experts from the automotive industry, medical practitioner from AIIMS-Bilaspur, and experts from start-up incubators/funding agencies,” he added.

He said among the showcased projects, the top three were awarded a grant of Rs 2.5 lakh, each from IIT-Mandi catalyst to further develop their projects and pursue entrepreneurship opportunities. These included deep learning-based 3D camera, aircraft laser harmonisation and ground inhibition rig for aircraft.

Dr Atul Dhar, chairperson, School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, IIT-Mandi, said, “The Design Practicum is the stepping stone of the E3 Culture: Engineering and Economics, leading to Entrepreneurship. It shows the institute’s commitment towards developing future entrepreneurs.”

“Aligned with the guidelines of the National Education Policy, 2020, the institute’s curriculum is strategically designed to empower students to graduate as entrepreneurs. This journey commences in the second year with the ‘Design Practicum’ course, wherein students initiate their projects. These projects can be further developed in the third year through the ‘Young Innovator Fellowship’, offering course credits and additional funding of up to Rs 15,000 per month. In the fourth year, students can continue their entrepreneurial endeavours through the ‘Major Technical Project’, culminating in their graduation as entrepreneurs,” the chairperson added.

