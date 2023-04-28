Inquiry panel constituted to look into complaint of doctor misbehaving with HP CM Sukhu's mother

Hamirpur, April 28
An inquiry committee has been constituted to look into allegations of misbehaviour against a doctor made by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's mother, officials said on Friday.
According to the complaint, the chief minister's mother along with her two relatives had on April 9 visited Nadaun Civil Hospital where the doctor on duty allegedly did not behave properly with her.
A reply was sought from the doctor in which he said that he was not aware of the identity of the elderly patient. The doctor also claimed that had only asked the family members accompanying the patient to wear masks.
Following the doctor's reply, an inquiry committee has been constituted and a report would be submitted soon, Hamirpur Chief Medical Officer RK Agnihotri said.
He said a detailed investigation would be conducted into the matter and it would be ensured that patients do not face any inconvenience at hospitals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police files 2 FIRs against WFI chief, chorus of support for protesting wrestlers grows
FIRs registered at Delhi's Connaught Place police station fo...
Supreme Court directs all states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches even without any complaint
Apex Court bench termed hate speeches a “serious offence cap...
Filing of FIR against Brij Bhushan is first step towards victory: Wrestlers
Bajrang Punia thanked all the sports persons who supported t...
Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan suicide case
Special CBI court cites lack of evidence against Sooraj Panc...
Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
All government offices, boards/corporations and educational ...