Inquiry sought into road upgrade works in Pangi subdivision

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 29

The Pangwal Ekta Manch has sought a probe into works to upgrade the Dharwas to Sural Bhatori and Sach Khas to Twan roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Pangi.

Manch chairman Trilok Thakur has written to the Chief Secretary demanding an inquiry into the works.