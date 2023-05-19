Inspect Kanlog Cemetery, HC orders heritage panel

Our Correspondent

Shimla, May 18

The HP High Court has directed the Heritage Committee constituted by the state government to conduct an inspection of the historical cemetery at Kanlog in Shimla and file a status report regarding “the destruction of this heritage site”.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh passed the order on a petition filed by local residents, who alleged that the Kanlog Cemetery had been destructed.

The court directed the committee to point out in its report the violations, if any, of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. It stated in the orders that no construction would be allowed at the heritage site in question and no car would be parked there. Till further orders, no person, authority or persons shall organise any private/ religious function(s) at the cemetery.

The court directed the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Shimla, to visit the site and ensure due compliance of the High Court orders. It also ordered the Secretary to file a submit status report before the next date of hearing and listed the matter for further hearing on May 31.

The petitioners stated, “The Kanlog Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in the country with its earlier graves dating back to 1850. This final resting place of both Christians and Parsis has immense national significance and holds the memories of numerous important individuals throughout history.”

According to the petitioners, “The character of this heritage site has been tampered with by dismantling its historic gates and fences. These precious features have been replaced with unsightly metal sheets and obstructing visibility.”