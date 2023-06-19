Inspect Neugal riverbanks for garbage dumping: High Court to Kangra DLSA

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, June 18
The HP High Court has directed the Secretary, District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), Kangra, to inspect the banks of the Neugal rivulet in Palampur and submit a report specifying whether garbage was still being dumped there.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel passed the order after perusing the reply filed by the Municipal Corporation (MC), Palampur. It was stated in the reply that the civic body had taken steps to protect the environment in the area.
The court directed the Secretary, DLSA, Kangra, to verify the contents of the reply and inspect the Neugal banks and submit a report regarding the steps taken by the Palampur MC. The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 17.
The court passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) taken up suo moto on the basis a news item published in The Tribune on May 16, under the headline “Memo submitted against waste dumping on Neugal banks”.
The court had earlier sought the replies of the state authorities and the Palampur MC on the issue.
It was reported in the news that the Dhauladhar Sewa Samiti, a local NGO, had lodged a protest against the dumping of garbage on the Neugal banks by the Palampur Municipal Corporation.
The members of the NGO had submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner, Palampur. The news report stated that garbage dumping on the Neugal banks had not only affected the environment and the health of people but also caused large-scale pollution in the area.
