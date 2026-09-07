Inspection dispute escalates as Chamba labour officer files police complaint against NHAI officials

The face-off between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Himachal Pradesh Labour Department has intensified, with the dispute over alleged violations of labour laws and the conduct of an inspection now snowballing into a legal confrontation.

The row began on August 19 when the Chamba District Labour Officer Anurag Sharma visited the NHAI office and, following an inspection, issued a show-cause notice to the Central agency over alleged violations of labour laws. The notice has since become a key point of contention between the two departments.

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A day later, the NHAI wrote to the Labour Commissioner, Himachal Pradesh, alleging misconduct by the Labour Officer during his visit and sought an impartial inquiry into the matter.

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In its complaint, NHAI employees alleged that the Labour Officer entered the office without following the prescribed security protocol or making an entry in the visitor register when senior officials were away on a site visit related to monsoon damage. They also alleged that the officer misbehaved with the security guard, threatened him with dismissal and forcibly took files and documents from an office assistant.

NHAI has sought an impartial probe into the allegations and has also brought the matter to the notice of the local administration.

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The Labour Officer, on the other hand, has rejected the allegations and maintained that the officer was carrying out his statutory duties. The District Labour Officer has now filed a complaint at Chamba Police Station, alleging that the accusations levelled against him were false, fabricated and intended to malign him and obstruct the discharge of his official duties.

The Labour Officer has sought legal action, including under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against those allegedly responsible for making defamatory and false accusations.

While the Labour Department's show-cause notice to NHAI remains pending, the complaint filed by the labour officer has triggered a police probe.

Chamba Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Sharma said that the police were examining all aspects of the matter, including statements and evidence, thoroughly and impartially.

Further legal action will be taken based on facts that emerge during the investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the labour officer Anurag Sharma said he had acted strictly in accordance with the rules.

“I have worked entirely within the framework of the rules. False and baseless complaints are being made against me. I am ready for any impartial inquiry and have requested the administration to conduct a fair investigation,” he said.

The Labour Department will continue to remain committed to protecting the interests of workers,” he added.