DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Inspection dispute pits NHAI against Himachal Labour Department

Inspection dispute pits NHAI against Himachal Labour Department

Officer alleges false accusations; NHAI seeks impartial inquiry

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:06 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

The face-off between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the state Labour Department has intensified, with a dispute over alleged violation of labour laws and the conduct of an inspection now snowballing into a legal confrontation.

The controversy began on August 19 when Chamba District Labour Officer Anurag Sharma visited the NHAI office and, following an inspection, issued a show-cause notice to the Central agency over alleged violations of labour laws. The notice has since become a key point of contention between the two departments.

Advertisement

A day later, the NHAI wrote to the Labour Commissioner, Himachal Pradesh, alleging misconduct by the Labour Officer during his visit and sought an impartial inquiry into the matter. In its complaint, NHAI employees alleged that the Labour Officer entered their office without following the prescribed security protocol or making an entry in the visitors’ register when senior officials were away on a site visit related to monsoon damage. They also alleged that the officer misbehaved with the security guard, threatened him with dismissal from service and forcibly took files and documents from an office assistant.

Advertisement

The NHAI has sought an impartial probe into the allegations and has also brought the matter to the notice of the local administration.

The Labour Officer, on the other hand, has rejected the allegations and said that he was carrying out his statutory duties. He has now filed a complaint at the Chamba police station alleging that the accusations levelled against him were false, fabricated and intended to malign him and obstruct the discharge of his official duties.

Advertisement

The Labour Officer has sought legal action, including under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, against those allegedly responsible for making defamatory and false accusations. While the Labour Department’s show-cause notice to the NHAI remains pending, the complaint filed by the Labour Officer has triggered a police probe.

Chamba Additional SP Dinesh Sharma said that the police were examining all aspects of the matter, including statements and evidence, in a thorough and impartial manner. “Further legal action will be taken on the basis of facts that emerge during the investigation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Labour Officer said that he had acted strictly in accordance with the rules. “I have worked entirely within the framework of the rules. False and baseless complaints are being made against me. I am ready for any impartial inquiry,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts