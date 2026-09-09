Inspection dispute pits NHAI against Himachal Labour Department

The face-off between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the state Labour Department has intensified, with a dispute over alleged violation of labour laws and the conduct of an inspection now snowballing into a legal confrontation.

The controversy began on August 19 when Chamba District Labour Officer Anurag Sharma visited the NHAI office and, following an inspection, issued a show-cause notice to the Central agency over alleged violations of labour laws. The notice has since become a key point of contention between the two departments.

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A day later, the NHAI wrote to the Labour Commissioner, Himachal Pradesh, alleging misconduct by the Labour Officer during his visit and sought an impartial inquiry into the matter. In its complaint, NHAI employees alleged that the Labour Officer entered their office without following the prescribed security protocol or making an entry in the visitors’ register when senior officials were away on a site visit related to monsoon damage. They also alleged that the officer misbehaved with the security guard, threatened him with dismissal from service and forcibly took files and documents from an office assistant.

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The NHAI has sought an impartial probe into the allegations and has also brought the matter to the notice of the local administration.

The Labour Officer, on the other hand, has rejected the allegations and said that he was carrying out his statutory duties. He has now filed a complaint at the Chamba police station alleging that the accusations levelled against him were false, fabricated and intended to malign him and obstruct the discharge of his official duties.

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The Labour Officer has sought legal action, including under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, against those allegedly responsible for making defamatory and false accusations. While the Labour Department’s show-cause notice to the NHAI remains pending, the complaint filed by the Labour Officer has triggered a police probe.

Chamba Additional SP Dinesh Sharma said that the police were examining all aspects of the matter, including statements and evidence, in a thorough and impartial manner. “Further legal action will be taken on the basis of facts that emerge during the investigation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Labour Officer said that he had acted strictly in accordance with the rules. “I have worked entirely within the framework of the rules. False and baseless complaints are being made against me. I am ready for any impartial inquiry,” he added.