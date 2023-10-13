Inspection of building foundation likely to be made mandatory

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 12

In the wake of the recent natural disaster, the government is proposing to make inspection of the foundation of buildings mandatory in all urban as well as planning and special areas of the state.

A spokesperson for the Town and Country Planning Department said here today that for high-risk buildings, especially residential, commercial, industrial, real estate and institutional projects, a geological investigation report as well as a detailed structural design report, as per the BIS codes, were being made mandatory at the time of approval. Effective implementation of these stringent yet much-required provisions would make all urban and rural areas resilient to future disasters of any kind, he added.

He said, “It is also being proposed to get drainage master plans prepared in a phased manner to ensure effective and immediate drainage of excessive rainwater from all urban centres and rural towns. This is being done considering the unprecedented rainfall and the subsequent disaster in urban and rural areas of the state this year.”

The Cabinet yesterday approved an amendment to the HP Town and Country Planning Act to enhance the minimum distance from a nullah or a khud. No construction activity could now be undertaken in less than 5 metres and 7 metres from a nullah or a khud.

Prior to this, the minimum distance for any construction close to a nullah or a khud was 3 metres and 5 metres. It was noticed during devastation caused by torrential rain in July and August that several structures, including houses, built close to water channels were damaged or buried under landslides.

#Shimla