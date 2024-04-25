Congress manifesto inspired by Communist ideology: BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

The BJP today said that the Congress manifesto reeked of minority appeasement and was inspired by the Communist ideology where the government would take a share in the ancestral property of an individual.

Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the Congress election manifesto was aimed at the appeasement of minorities and was a reflection of the Maoist policies of the CPM. He criticised the talk of a caste-based census and a socio-economic survey of every individual.

Rise in crime rate There has been a sharp increase in the crime rate as 42 murders, 334 attempts to murder, 186 rapes, 321 thefts have taken place during the present Congress regime. —Randhir Sharma, Naina Devi MLA

He said, “The Congress policy of appeasement is more than evident in its manifesto. Whether it is the talk of providing 15 per cent quota in jobs or scholarship to educate their children abroad, the Congress manifesto is specially aimed at minorities.”

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always followed the philosophy of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’ and launched welfare schemes for every section of society, irrespective of their religions. “The people of the country need to take a decision based on wisdom or else the government will try to get a share in their ancestral properties and hard-earned money,” he cautioned.

He said, “The BJP is contesting 418 Lok Sabha seats and the NDA alliance will cross the 400 mark. The BJP is all set to win 370 seats on its own. The party will win all four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly byelections in Himachal, which is evident from the fact that Congress leaders are shying away from contesting elections.”

Sharma expressed concern over deteriorating law and order in the state and blamed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu’s irresponsible statements for it.

