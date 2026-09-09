Inspiring change: Teachers who go beyond the classroom

For Roshni Devi and Lokinder Negi, teaching goes far beyond classroom lessons. Their work in government schools has involved everything from raising funds and mobilising communities to finding unconventional solutions to infrastructure challenges — efforts that have now earned them state-level recognition for their services.

A Centre Head Teacher in primary schools in Nalagarh block, Roshni Devi has spent the past few years reaching out to companies, NGOs and local residents to improve infrastructure at the schools where she has been posted.

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Around 80 per cent of the students in these schools come from migrant labour families. With most local residents sending their children to private schools, government schools often receive little attention.

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Roshni began her efforts at Kumarhatti Primary School, which had just one room for 24 students. “The single room was located barely a few feet from the highway, which kept us anxious all the time about the safety of the children,” she said.

She approached a local company for assistance. After it agreed to support the project, Roshni started construction by spending money from her own pocket. The company subsequently contributed around Rs 9-10 lakh. The school now has two additional rooms, an office and a playground.

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At Dagota Primary School, she sought financial assistance from a company under its CSR programme to repair the worn-out building. The roof was replaced and new tiles were laid. Enrolment subsequently increased from around 65 to nearly 100 students.

At Rajpura, where she is currently posted, the school had around 150 students, but its classrooms were too small to accommodate them comfortably. Once again, she approached the company for support. It agreed to fund the project on the condition that the school contributed 15 per cent of the cost.

“The teachers contributed Rs 5,000 each. We then approached the community, and people came forward to help us arrange the remaining amount,” she said. The school now has larger classrooms. Roshni has also reached out to local residents for facilities such as water coolers and fans.

“We keep honouring the individuals who help us during various programmes at the school. When they see that their efforts are acknowledged and appreciated, they stay connected with the school,” she said.

Finding solutions

For Negi, the challenge was different. When he joined Dhalli Primary School near Shimla, the school had lost its building to the four-laning project. Its 76 students were being taught at a community centre with just two rooms.

Negi decided to take up the matter with the government. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured him that a new building would be constructed and directed officials to identify one bigha of land for the purpose. Finding suitable government land, however, proved difficult.

“We tried, but couldn’t find the land,” Negi said. It was then that he noticed an MC parking structure nearby. Its basement had adequate space, independent access and was close to the school’s playground. Negi prepared a proposal and sent it to the government.

The government approved the idea and asked the MC to transfer the basement to the Education Department. The process is now nearing completion and the school is expected to get adequate space for classrooms and other facilities.

Negi also got the school adopted by the then SDM, Shimla, Oshin Sharma, who would often visit the school and interact with the students. “It’s just a matter of time before these students will get proper rooms and other facilities,” he said.

Transferred to Portmore School, Shimla, last year, Negi has since shifted his focus to academics and providing students with greater exposure. He started a Facebook page for the school, where activities conducted during zero periods are posted. In just nine months, the page has attracted around 33,000 followers and has been monetised.

“We have received the first payout of over Rs 14,000 and we are using the money to hire a multitask worker for the school,” Negi said. For both teachers, the state award is recognition not merely of their work inside classrooms, but of their willingness to take responsibility for the larger needs of their students and schools.