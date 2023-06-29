Install escalator between IGMC and cancer hospital

There is an urgent need for an escalator between the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and the cancer hospital. Stairs connect the two hospitals and it is not feasible for wheelchair-bound patients to walk. The attendants there often have no choice but to carry the patients piggyback. The administration must do the needful to ensure that patients and the attendants do not face any kind of inconvenience. —Neeraj, Shimla

Tourists Feeding monkeys a threat to commuters

S OME tourists stop on the Chharabra-Dhalli stretch and offer their leftover eatables to monkeys. This practice lures the monkeys towards the main road. This poses a threat to commuters. Tourists must desist from feeding the monkeys. —Ranjna, Shimla

Keep visitors off riverbanks

OVER the last few days, three youths have drowned in the Pabbar river in Rohru. The local administration should put up a board warning the visitors to keep distance from the river. —Harish, Rohru

