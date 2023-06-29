Install escalator between IGMC and cancer hospital

There is an urgent need for an escalator between the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and the cancer hospital. Stairs connect the two hospitals and it is not feasible for wheelchair-bound patients to walk. The attendants there often have no choice but to carry the patients piggyback. The administration must do the needful to ensure that patients and the attendants do not face any kind of inconvenience. —Neeraj, Shimla
Tourists Feeding monkeys a threat to commuters
S OME tourists stop on the Chharabra-Dhalli stretch and offer their leftover eatables to monkeys. This practice lures the monkeys towards the main road. This poses a threat to commuters. Tourists must desist from feeding the monkeys. —Ranjna, Shimla
Keep visitors off riverbanks
OVER the last few days, three youths have drowned in the Pabbar river in Rohru. The local administration should put up a board warning the visitors to keep distance from the river. —Harish, Rohru
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28