DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Instant triple talaq case registered in Chamba

Himachal: Instant triple talaq case registered in Chamba

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:57 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
According to the complaint, Rustam allegedly pronounced “talaq” three times in the presence of her brother, Liaqat Ali, and a neighbour, Anju, before forcing her to leave the house. Photo: iStock
Advertisement
A Muslim woman from Chamba district has accused her husband of pronouncing instant triple talaq, subjecting her to prolonged physical and mental harassment, and forcing her out of her matrimonial home. Police have registered a criminal case against the husband and his mother under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.
Advertisement

In a complaint lodged on June 27, Amna, wife of Rustam and a resident of Playur village, alleged that her husband and mother-in-law, Manira, had repeatedly subjected her to physical and mental cruelty. She also alleged that they frequently threatened her with dire consequences, including threats to her life.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Rustam allegedly pronounced “talaq” three times in the presence of her brother, Liaqat Ali, and a neighbour, Anju, before forcing her to leave the house.

Advertisement

Based on her statement, the Women Police Station, Chamba, registered an FIR under Sections 85, 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which criminalises the pronouncement of instant triple talaq. The mother-in-law has also been booked for her alleged role in harassing and intimidating the complainant.

Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani confirmed that a case had been registered and said efforts were underway to apprehend the accused.

Advertisement

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, declares the practice of instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) illegal and void and provides for criminal punishment for its pronouncement. The legislation was enacted to safeguard the rights of Muslim women and provide legal protection against the practice of instant divorce.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts