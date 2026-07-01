Himachal: Instant triple talaq case registered in Chamba

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In a complaint lodged on June 27, Amna, wife of Rustam and a resident of Playur village, alleged that her husband and mother-in-law, Manira, had repeatedly subjected her to physical and mental cruelty. She also alleged that they frequently threatened her with dire consequences, including threats to her life.

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According to the complaint, Rustam allegedly pronounced “talaq” three times in the presence of her brother, Liaqat Ali, and a neighbour, Anju, before forcing her to leave the house.

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Based on her statement, the Women Police Station, Chamba, registered an FIR under Sections 85, 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which criminalises the pronouncement of instant triple talaq. The mother-in-law has also been booked for her alleged role in harassing and intimidating the complainant.

Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani confirmed that a case had been registered and said efforts were underway to apprehend the accused.

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The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, declares the practice of instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) illegal and void and provides for criminal punishment for its pronouncement. The legislation was enacted to safeguard the rights of Muslim women and provide legal protection against the practice of instant divorce.