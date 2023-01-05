Solan: Insurance firm officials caught taking Rs 5L bribe

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 4

A team of CBI officials, comprising SP Rajesh and DSP Balbir Sharma, arrested the regional manager and surveyor of Parwanoo-based New India Assurance Company for accepting Rs 5 lakh as bribe in lieu of giving insurance claim to an industrialist.

Regional manager JK Mittal and surveyor NS Sidhu were arrested from Sector 17 in Chandigarh this evening.

The firm had refused to pay insurance claim to an industry that had suffered a loss of Rs 1.5 crore, owing to a fire incident in 2010. Mittal had later agreed to pay a claim of Rs 44 lakh and demanded Rs 15 lakh bribe. The deal was finalised for Rs 12 lakh and it was decided that the first instalment of Rs 5 lakh will be paid today. A trap was laid and the duo was caught red-handed. They were being taken to Shimla by the CBI for further action, said officials.

