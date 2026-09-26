Integrated data key to development, planning & policy making: Dharmani

Integrated and properly compiled data is key to scientific development, planning and policy formulation, said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani after releasing three publications (‘Statistical Abstract of District Bilaspur’, ‘Development Block Indices’ and ‘Bilaspur at a Glance’) prepared by the Department of Economics and Statistics at Auhar in Bilaspur district on Friday.

Dharmani said that these publications were systematically compiled and they presented the key data related to social, economic, infrastructural and developmental aspects of the district, gathered from various departments and institutions for the year 2025-26. The data included was sourced from the Forest Department, Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Department, Health and Family Welfare Department, Education Department, Agriculture Department, Horticulture Department, Animal Husbandry Department, Industries Department, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, Revenue Department, Food and Civil Supplies Department and urban local bodies.

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The minister said that the integrated and systematic compilation of data from various departments provided a comprehensive picture of the social, economic and developmental status of the district. This would facilitate the referencing of department-wise data at one place, comparison of data across different years, and a factual assessment of the developmental progress achieved in the district over time. He added that the role of the District Statistical Office extended beyond mere data compilation and involved organising, analysing and statistically presenting data received from various departments to transform it into useful information.

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He said that these publications were also being made available on the Bilaspur district website, ensuring easy access to vital district-related statistical information at one place for government departments, students, researchers, policymakers and the general public alike.

Lalit Sharma, Research Officer of District Statistical Office, said that the 'Statistical Abstract of District Bilaspur' provided detailed statistical information covering various sectors.