DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Integrated data key to development, planning & policy making: Dharmani

Integrated data key to development, planning & policy making: Dharmani

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:37 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani releases three publications prepared by the Department of Economics and Statistics at Auhar in Bilaspur on Friday.
Advertisement

Integrated and properly compiled data is key to scientific development, planning and policy formulation, said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani after releasing three publications (‘Statistical Abstract of District Bilaspur’, ‘Development Block Indices’ and ‘Bilaspur at a Glance’) prepared by the Department of Economics and Statistics at Auhar in Bilaspur district on Friday.

Dharmani said that these publications were systematically compiled and they presented the key data related to social, economic, infrastructural and developmental aspects of the district, gathered from various departments and institutions for the year 2025-26. The data included was sourced from the Forest Department, Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Department, Health and Family Welfare Department, Education Department, Agriculture Department, Horticulture Department, Animal Husbandry Department, Industries Department, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, Revenue Department, Food and Civil Supplies Department and urban local bodies.

Advertisement

The minister said that the integrated and systematic compilation of data from various departments provided a comprehensive picture of the social, economic and developmental status of the district. This would facilitate the referencing of department-wise data at one place, comparison of data across different years, and a factual assessment of the developmental progress achieved in the district over time. He added that the role of the District Statistical Office extended beyond mere data compilation and involved organising, analysing and statistically presenting data received from various departments to transform it into useful information.

Advertisement

He said that these publications were also being made available on the Bilaspur district website, ensuring easy access to vital district-related statistical information at one place for government departments, students, researchers, policymakers and the general public alike.

Lalit Sharma, Research Officer of District Statistical Office, said that the 'Statistical Abstract of District Bilaspur' provided detailed statistical information covering various sectors.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts