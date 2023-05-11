Intelligent traffic system installed in Spiti valley

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 10

An Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been installed at a police check post, Sumdo, in the Spiti valley of Lahaul and Spiti district today.

SP Mayank Chaudhary said the traffic management system was the first to be installed at an altitude of 10,000 ft (approximately) above sea level.

“In recent years, the Spiti valley has emerged as a popular destination among tourists visiting HP and the flow of vehicles has increased manifold. Hence, the establishment of a traffic management system will go a long way in helping the police maintain proper record of tourist vehicles and crime detection.”

The SP further said, “The system will also help maintain data like number of vehicles entering/leaving the Spiti valley from Sumdo. When it becomes fully operational, it will be used to automatically issue traffic challans to violators.”