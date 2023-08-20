Intensify relief and rescue work: Ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 19

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that the state government should intensify relief and rescue work in flood-hit areas of the state. Roads were blocked, power and water supply were disrupted in different parts of the state. To speed up the work to restore roads, water and power supply, the state government should deploy more manpower and machinery, he added.

Thakur, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “During my visit to Sarkaghat in Mandi, I found that the district administration had accommodated 30 flood-affected persons in one room. Many of them were suffering from eye flu, diabetes, heart and other diseases. It was a major lapse on the part of the administration, which could not provide proper accommodation to the rain-affected families. It is a direct invitation to infectious diseases at a time when these affected families had lost their houses in the rain disaster. Despite high humidity and hot environment, there was no arrangement of a ceiling fan in the room where 30 persons were accommodated.”

He said, “I brought the matter to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, and requested him to provide adequate accommodation to the affected families in relief camps. A maximum of six to seven people should be accommodated in one room.”

Thakur said that the state government should make efforts to vacate those villages or houses where land was sinking to avoid loss of life. The government should also make a plan to rehabilitate all those people, who had lost their houses and land in the rain disaster.

He claimed that despite being an opposition party, the BJP was providing full cooperation to the state government to deal with the disaster. The Central Government had provided a financial aid to the state government to deal with the disaster effectively. “The Congress is accusing the BJP leaders of doing politics over the disaster while the reality is that it is Congress that is doing politics,” he alleged.

Thakur also objected to the decision of the state government to make changes in the relief manual for the families affected by floods between July 7 and 15. He added that the relief manual should be equal for all the affected families in Himachal, whether they lost their houses and land before and after July 7 to 15.

