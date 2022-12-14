Inter-college fest begins at Nauni University

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 13

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajeshwar Chandel inaugurated the three-day inter-college youth festival at the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, today.

Students from the university’s four constituent colleges — College of Horticulture and College of Forestry at the main campus in Nauni and the Colleges of Horticulture and Forestry at Neri in Hamirpur and Thunag in Mandi — are participating in the competition.

The youth festival will have individual and group events in the fine arts, literary, theatre, dance and music categories.

Citing examples of national heroes from different fields, the vice-chancellor stressed on the need for participating in extracurricular activities, besides excelling in studies.

“Extra-curricular activities are an integral part of the university curriculum and help in building the overall personality of students,” he added.

#solan