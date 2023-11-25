Inter-district transfer policy for JBTs on hold

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 24

The government has put on hold the policy regarding inter-district transfer of JBT and C&V teachers with immediate effect till further orders. Besides, the government has also notified the decision to amend the age for admission to Class I to six years.

The Education Secretary has asked the Director, Elementary Education, to take necessary action to ensure that a child seeking admission to Class 1 must be six-year old as on March 31 for the 2024-25 academic session.

