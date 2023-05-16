Inter-school quiz trophy for Sanawar school

Solan, May 15
The Lawrence School, Sanawar, lifted the Sanawar Dodransbicentennial Inter-school Quiz organised to commemorate 175 years of its establishment.
As many as 48 students of 16 schools from across the country took part in the quiz. The home team won the trophy with 120 points.
Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, and The Doon School, Dehradun, secured second and third positions, respectively. Greycells founder Gautam Bose was the quizmaster.
British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett (chief guest) felicitated the winners. She said, “I am impressed with the breadth and depth of the knowledge exhibited by the participants today.”
