Inter-state Chakki bridge on Pathankot-Mandi NH closed for vehicular movement, flash floods pose threat to 2 pillars

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, July 9

Following the recommendation of National Highway Authority of India (NHA), the Kangra and Pathankot (Punjab) district administrations closed the inter-state Chakki Road bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway-154 at Kandwal in Nurpur, on Sunday.

However, the bridge had been closed since September last year but now it has been closed for even light vehicles indefinitely. The administration has diverted the traffic via Kandwal-Bhadroya-Pathankot link road.

As per orders issued this afternoon under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act-2005 by Nipun Jindal, the District Magistrate, Kangra, the bridge has been closed for the movement of all vehicles barring the vehicles engaged by the NHAI and District Administration for maintenance of the bridge with immediate effect till further orders.

Jindal said due to incessant rains in past few days the flow and volume of flash floods in Chakki rivulet has increased tremendously damaging two pillars of the bridge that has created risk of collapse of bridge posing threat to human lives. He said following the recommendation of the Project Director, NHAI, Palampur the orders to close the bridge for vehicular movement had been issued and SP and SDM Nurpur were asked for the compliance of the orders.

The gabion wall raised around pillar 1 and 2 of the bridge six months back to protect these pillars was washed away on Thursday following flash flood triggered by torrential rains in the Chakki rivulet on Wednesday night. The NHAI authorities had written to the Kangra and Pathankot (Punjab) district administrative authorities on Friday intimating about the washing away of gabion wall raised for protecting two exposed pillars and flash flood would further endanger the existence of these pillars.

Meanwhile, keeping in view of the continuous rainfall in the district, the District Magistrate also issued instructions to cancel the approved leave of sub divisional officials, tehsildar and naib tehsildars in the district to ensure relief and rehabilitation at any level. The administration has also declared holiday on Monday in all anganwari centres and educational institutions across the district.