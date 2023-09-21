Inter-state Chakki bridge opens for two-wheelers, light vehicles

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, September 20

The inter-state Chakki bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway at Kandwal in Nurpur was opened for light motor vehicles last evening. The movement of two-wheelers was allowed across the bridge on September 15.

The bridge was closed for the movement of two-wheelers and light motor vehicles on July 9 after the erosion of the foundation of its two pillars (P1 and P2) due to flashfloods. The bridge was closed for heavy vehicles in August last year and that restriction would continue even now.

The NHAI had failed to complete the protection work of the pillars for over nine months after their foundations got exposed. Finally, a team of experts from the IIT-Roorkee inspected the bridge and suggested the requisite protection work for the bridge pillars.

Following a recommendation by the NHAI project director, the district administration opened the bridge for two-wheelers on September 15. Local commuters had been demanding that the bridge should also be opened for light motor vehicles too. They held a protest last week, serving an ultimatum on the authorities to open the bridge for both two wheelers and light motor vehicles.

Nurpur SDM Gursimar Singh said, “Following directions from the Kangra Deputy Commissioner, the bridge has been opened for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles. The movement of heavy vehicles will, however, remain strictly prohibited till the completion of the ongoing protection work, as suggested by the IIT-Roorkee team.”

Residents of Nurpur, Jassur, Kandwal, Baranda, Khanni, Baduee and nearby areas, who had to travel additional 15-30 km (up and down) to reach their destinations using the dilapidated Kandwal-Bhadroya-Pathankot link road, have hailed the decision.

#Mandi #Nurpur #Pathankot