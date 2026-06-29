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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Inter-state collaboration key to better urban planning: Rajesh Dharmani

Inter-state collaboration key to better urban planning: Rajesh Dharmani

Minister calls for adoption of best practices & balanced development

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 08:46 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Minister Rajesh Dharmani at a one-day seminar organised by the Northern Chapter of the Town Planners Institute of India at a hotel in Dharamsala on Sunday.
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Technical Education, Housing and Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Sunday emphasised the need for effective planning and the exchange of best practices among states to ensure sustainable, balanced and well-organised urban development.

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Addressing a one-day seminar on “Policy Framework and Planning Practices” organised by the Northern Chapter of the Town Planners Institute of India (ITPI) at a hotel, Dharamsala, Dharmani said successful planning models adopted by different states could help formulate practical and locally relevant urban development strategies.

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The seminar focused on sharing planning practices between Himachal and Haryana. Officials and experts from the two states presented their planning policies, implementation strategies and administrative experiences to improve urban planning systems.

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Dharmani said Haryana’s initiatives in e-governance, planning procedures and administrative reforms offered valuable lessons that could be adapted to suit Himachal’s unique geographical and environmental conditions.

He said the state government was committed to promoting planned development by strengthening tourism infrastructure, urban amenities and basic civic facilities while ensuring that environmental conservation and disaster risk reduction remained integral to the development process.

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During the seminar, the Himachal Town and Country Planning Department made a detailed presentation on disaster risk reduction, resilient infrastructure and environmentally sustainable development. The presentation highlighted the importance of pursuing development in harmony with nature to ensure long-term sustainability and resilience.

Senior serving and retired Chief Town Planners and State Town Planners also shared their professional experiences, highlighting challenges, innovations and achievements while guiding young planners and officers.

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