Inter-state gang of bike thieves busted

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 1

The Parwanoo police last night busted an inter-state gang of bike thieves and arrested seven of its members and recovered five bikes.

Earlier, the police arrested a Kalka resident, Mayank, who had stolen bike from Parwanoo in December. During his interrogation, Mayank disclosed about the gang and three stolen bikes, which were recovered in March, said Virender Sharma, SP, Solan.

Among those arrested are three juveniles, who hail from Kalka. Other suspects, who were apprehended by the police are Sunny, who hails from Ara in Bihar, Jasbir Singh, Sunil and Gautam, all from villages around Kalka. All suspects are in the age group of 17 to 23 years. Most of them are school dropouts.

The recovered bikes, include three Royal Enfield, a Bajaj Pulsar and a Hero HF Deluxe, which were stolen from Parwanoo, Dharampur and Chandigarh. The kingpin of the gang, who hails from Jalandhar, used to sell bikes in Punjab. He is yet to be arrested. The gang stole bikes parked outside houses and in the open. Since the bike have a good market in Punjab, the gang roped in juveniles to commit crime.