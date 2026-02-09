Inter-zonal kabaddi championship at CU kicks off today

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh is set to host the All-India Inter-Zonal Women Kabaddi Championship (inter-university) next week, Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal said. Adding that the championship would be held from February 9 to 12, he said that Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla would inaugurate the event. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Kangra MP Rajeev Bhardwaj will also grace the function.

Bansal said the championship would be a landmark achievement not only for the university but also for Himachal Pradesh, which is hosting the prestigious national level event for the first time.

Bansal said in order to motivate the participating teams, several prominent figures from the kabaddi fraternity would be present in Dharamsala. Among them is Deepak Hooda, one of India’s most celebrated kabaddi players. Women players from Himachal Pradesh will also grace the occasion to inspire the young players.

Professor Bansal said that 16 teams, comprising 224 players from the north, south, east and west zones of the country, will participate in the competition.

He added that comprehensive arrangements had been made for accommodation, meals and security of the players and officials. The playing arenas have been developed as per international standards, he said.

Describing the championship as more than just a sporting event, the VC said it would serve as a platform for cultural exchange and sportsmanship. “Our objective is to provide national-level exposure to the youth of Himachal Pradesh and to establish Central University as an emerging centre of excellence in sports,” he said.

He said the championship was being organised under the overall supervision of Dr Suman Sharma, Director (sports), of the university.