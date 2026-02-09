DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Inter-zonal kabaddi championship at CU kicks off today

Inter-zonal kabaddi championship at CU kicks off today

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 08:30 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh is set to host the All-India Inter-Zonal Women Kabaddi Championship (inter-university) next week, Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal said. Adding that the championship would be held from February 9 to 12, he said that Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla would inaugurate the event. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Kangra MP Rajeev Bhardwaj will also grace the function.

Advertisement

Bansal said the championship would be a landmark achievement not only for the university but also for Himachal Pradesh, which is hosting the prestigious national level event for the first time.

Advertisement

Bansal said in order to motivate the participating teams, several prominent figures from the kabaddi fraternity would be present in Dharamsala. Among them is Deepak Hooda, one of India’s most celebrated kabaddi players. Women players from Himachal Pradesh will also grace the occasion to inspire the young players.

Advertisement

Professor Bansal said that 16 teams, comprising 224 players from the north, south, east and west zones of the country, will participate in the competition.

He added that comprehensive arrangements had been made for accommodation, meals and security of the players and officials. The playing arenas have been developed as per international standards, he said.

Advertisement

Describing the championship as more than just a sporting event, the VC said it would serve as a platform for cultural exchange and sportsmanship. “Our objective is to provide national-level exposure to the youth of Himachal Pradesh and to establish Central University as an emerging centre of excellence in sports,” he said.

He said the championship was being organised under the overall supervision of Dr Suman Sharma, Director (sports), of the university.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts