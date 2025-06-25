Interim protection to Bindal, Paonta MLA extended

The HP High Court today extended the interim protection granted to state BJP president Rajeev Bindal and Paonta Sahib MLA Sukhram Chaudhary in the case pertaining to defying prohibitory orders till July 8.

Advertisement

While extending the interim protection, Justice Virender Singh further directed the Investigating Officer not to take any coercive action against the bail petitioners and listed the matter for consideration on July 8 with further direction to file fresh status report.

The court passed this interim order after hearing the anticipatory bail petitions filed by Bindal and Sukhram Chaudhary apprehending arrest in this case.

Advertisement

As per the facts of the case, the allegations against both of them are that they along with other protesters defied the prohibitory orders and assembled in front of Majra police station, Poanta Sahib. Later, the police also added Section 109 of the BNS (attempt to murder) against the protesters.

The alleged incident took place after a 19-year-old man from Kiratpur village eloped with an 18-year-old woman from different faith in a nearby village under Majra police station limits on June 4.

Advertisement

The girl’s family had lodged a complaint, but when no action was taken the local people started protest demanding strict action against the “abductor”. Thereafter, the local police registered FIR No.97 of 2025 on June 13, 2025, Sections 299, 132, 191(2), 191(3), 190, 351(2), 115(2), 121(1) and 109 of BNS, with Police Station Majra, Sirmaur district. — OC