Home / Himachal Pradesh / Interim relief granted to power corporation ex-MD extended

Interim relief granted to power corporation ex-MD extended

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:12 AM Jun 17, 2025 IST
The HP High Court today extended the interim relief granted to former MD of Power Corporation Harikesh Meena in the case related to the death of Chief Engineer Vimal Negi till July 14. While extending interim protection granted to Meena, the court has also allowed the application filed by the CBI for seeking its impleadment as party respondent in this case.

In pursuance of the petition filed by the wife of Vimal Negi, the court has handed over the investigation of this case to CBI. The present application was filed by CBI to array the CBI, as party-respondent, in the present case.

While allowing the application, Justice Virender Singh observed that “since, the application is based upon the orders passed by this court in CWP No. 6508 of 2025, the same is allowed and the Central Bureau of Investigation is ordered to be impleaded as party-respondent in place of the state of Himachal Pradesh.”

The court further directed the Registry of the court to issue necessary corrections in the cause title of the application. The court also granted time to the CBI to file status report and listed the matter for consideration on July 14.

The court, in its earlier order, had granted interim relief to Meena by restraining the prosecution agency to take any coercive action against Meena. — OC

