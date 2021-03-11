Intermittent rain lashes parts of Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 4

Intermittent rain lashed several parts of the state today. The MeT Department cautioned farmers that a hailstorm and gusty winds may damage standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings. It issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in low and mid hills tomorrow and predicted a wet spell till May 6.

In the past 24 hours, Shimla received 54 mm of rain, followed by Dalhousie 41 mm, Guler 24 mm, Saharan 16 mm, Dharamsala 15 mm; Shillaroo, Una, Chamba and Rampur 14 mm each; Sangla and Jubbal 13 mm each, Kalpa and Tissa 12 mm each; Kumasain and Khadrala 11 mm each; Bharmaur 10 mm; Keylong, Tinder, Manali and Kheri 9 mm each; Naina Devi, Pandoh, Nahan and Jubbarhatti 8 mm each, Banjar 7 mm, Bijahi and Bhunter 6 mm each and Wangtoo 5 mm.

Meanwhile, Krishan Nagar councillor Bittu Panna said that gushing water carrying garbage entered some houses in his ward following the hailstorm yesterday. He added that the negligence on the part of the Shimla Municipal Corporation caused the incident, as drains had not been cleaned.