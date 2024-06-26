Intermittent rain lashes Himachal

PTI

Shimla, June 25

The MeT office here has issued a “yellow” warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places of Himachal Pradesh on June 28 and 29 and predicted a wet spell in the state till July 1.

Rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh in a 24-hour period that ended on Tuesday evening. Kasauli, with 58.6 mm rain, was the wettest place in the hill state, followed by Paonta Sahib (42 mm), Nahan (34.2 mm), Dharampur (27.4 mm), Pachhad (24 mm), Mandi (15.8 mm), Sundernagar (15.2 mm), Arki (15 mm), Manali (10 mm), Renuka and Dadhau (9.2 mm each), Solan (6.2 mm) and Gohar and Shimla (5 mm each).

Una was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest with a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius.

