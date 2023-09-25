Internal roads damaged

Most of the internal roads of Dharamsala were damaged during rains. The city will be on the world map next month as five ICC world cup matches are scheduled to be held here. The departments concerned should immediately start the repair of roads otherwise it would give a bad name to city during the international matches. — Suresh Chander, Dharamsala

Defunct streetlights

Streetlights in many areas of the city have been lying defunct for a long time and it becomes difficult for pedestrians and commuters to move around during late evening hours. Apart from stray animals’ threat, those walking alone can become easy prey to snatchers or hoodlums during late evening hours. The Shimla MC must get defunct streetlights replaced at the earliest. — Yogita Jikta, Shimla

Weak trees cause for concern

The weak trees along the buildings and roads in Dharamsala city are posing problems for people. Recently, a tree fell on a chemist shop and damaged it. The administration should prune branches of trees that are threatening the buildings and houses. — Sunny Mahajan, Dharamsala

