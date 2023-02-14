International conference on maths from March 3

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 13

A two-day international conference on “Mathematics in Space and Applied Sciences” will be organized at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Memorial Government College here from March 3.

Dr GC Rana, coordinator, said that the objective of this international conference was to provide a platform to academicians, doctors, physicists, astrophysicists, geologists, biologists, engineers and researchers to discuss applications of mathematics in space technology and applied sciences in general.

The deliberations of the conference will include invited lectures and paper presentations by eminent scientists, mathematicians, engineers, doctors, scholars from India and abroad. The main topics of the conference will include applications of mathematics in various fields such as space and defence technology, physics, chemistry, biology, economics, geography, physical education, chemistry, astrophysics, mechanical engineering, electrical and civil engineering, commerce and management, data analysis, modeling and estimation, operational analysis, etc.

Dr Chandan Bhardwaj, Principal of the college, said that there would be about 10 invited lectures during the conference. These would include lectures from Prof G P Rao from United Arab Emirates, Prof Malkoswki from Germany, Prof Kimura from Japan, Prof Hazal from Turkey, Dr SK Paul from DRDO, Prof Gajender Pratap Singh from JNU, New Delhi, Dr Rajesh Verma, Deputy Director Forensic Science Lab, Mandi, Prof J Pratap Kumar from Gulbarga University and Prof JS Dhiman from Himachal Pradesh.

He said about 200 scientists, mathematicians, engineers, doctors, educationists and research scholars would also participate in the conference.