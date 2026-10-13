International fair to bring Bushahr’s history, heritage into focus

The International Lavi Fair will be held from November 11 to 14 at Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district. The fair will showcase the history, culture and rich heritage of the erstwhile Bushahr through exhibitions, old photographs and documents, traditional handicrafts, handlooms, woollen products, traditional jewellery and local agricultural and horticultural products.

This was stated by Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap while chairing a meeting of the fair organising committee in Rampur on Monday. He said four cultural evenings would be organised during the fair, two showcasing Pahari culture, one featuring Bollywood music and the fourth Punjabi music. “Apart from this, sports competitions, a laser show, a traditional musical instrument competition, kavi sammelan, traditional taste festival, wall art competition and Mr and Miss Bushahr competition will also be organised,” he said.

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The DC said apples and other horticultural products, traditional cuisine, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and local products would be showcased. Live demonstrations of traditional crafts, displays of local architecture and heritage, the Rampur Heritage Walk and the traditional Lavi Bazaar would also be major attractions. The fair would also highlight the historical trade relations between Bushahr and Tibet, he added.

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A special horse exhibition will be held at the fairgrounds, featuring Himachal’s renowned Chamurthi breed. This time, there are plans to include horse breeds from other states to promote trade and animal husbandry among different breeds.