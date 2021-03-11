International Nurses Day celebrated at AIIMS Bilaspur

Hamirpur, May 13
The nursing officers of All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, celebrated International Nurses Day on Thursday.
Prof Vir Singh Negi, Executive Director, AIIMS, said the International Council of Nursing commemorates this day each year to mark the birthday of Florence Nightingale. The theme of the celebrations this year was “A Voice to Lead - Invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health”.
Professor Negi said nursing is a noble service and people around the globe cannot forget the contribution of nurses during Covid-19. He emphasised various measures taken by the institute to empower the nursing officers.
