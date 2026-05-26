International Summer Festival, Shimla to be held from June 8 to 12: DC Anupam Kashyap

The International Summer Festival, Shimla will be held from June 8 to June 12 at The Ridge and The Mall, which will feature exciting cultural, sports and entertainment activities along with a helicopter joyride. This was said by Anupam Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shimla, while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Kashyap said as heli-taxi services were started earlier this year from Chalaunthi helipad in Shimla to Reckong Peo, Chandigarh and Kullu, the district administration decided to come up with a first of a kind activity named as Ride of Seven Hills (Helicopter joy ride) for which talks have been held with the company providing the heli-taxi services.

Advertisement

“Under this joy ride, tourists as well as the locals will be offered a helicopter ride, covering all the seven hills of Shimla, giving them an aerial view of the state’s capital. If successful, this joyride will be continued throughout the year,” he said.

Advertisement

Highlighting the main attractions for the festival, he said the festival will feature a variety of cultural and entertainment activities to ensure that people get a great experience.

“Throughout the five-day festival, cultural and entertainment activities such as Mahanati, Chham Dance, a performance by Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts, Dharamshala, Art Festival, Choliya Dance from Uttarakhand, Ghoomar Dance from Haryana, Bhawai Dance from Rajasthan, Gojri Dance from Jammu and Kashmir, Shimla Grishmotsav-Rang Manch Utsav, Dog Show, Healthy Baby Show, a traditional Pahadi Fashion Show, Women Food Festival, Flower Show will be held” said Kashyap.

Advertisement

“Along with this, an inter-school declamation competition named ‘Shyamala Manthan’ will also be organised at the Summer Festival both in Hindi and English Languages. To promote fitness and sports amongst the youth as well as to raise awareness against drug abuse, an ‘Anti-Chitta -Inter-District volleyball competition will also be organised during the festival.

Teams from all the 12 districts will be participating in the competition. Furthermore, a Voice of Mountain Competition will also be organised during the festival for which auditions will be held online. Winners of these competitions will be awarded with exciting cash prizes” he said.

The DC also said the festival will also feature star nights, in which renowned singers and performers will entertain the people during the evening.