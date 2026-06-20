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Home / Himachal Pradesh / International Yoga Day: Army holds sessions to promote holistic lifestyle

International Yoga Day: Army holds sessions to promote holistic lifestyle

The sessions encompass a wide spectrum of yogic practices, including various ‘asanas’, ‘pranayama’, meditation, and relaxation exercises

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Subhash Rajta
Shimla, Updated At : 01:51 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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In the run-up to the 12th International Day of Yoga, Headquarters Army Training Command has been conducting daily yoga sessions in Shimla on Friday.
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In the run-up to the 12th International Day of Yoga, the Army Training Command Headquarters (HQ ARTRAC) has been conducting daily yoga sessions since June 13.

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The initiative has witnessed enthusiastic participation from personnel posted at HQ ARTRAC, along with their family members, reflecting the growing awareness and acceptance of yoga as a holistic way of life.

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A team led by yoga expert Punit Chaturvedi from Aaradhya Institute, Jaipur, has been conducting the specialised yoga sessions for the well-being of enthusiasts. Addressing the participants, Chaturvedi emphasised the importance of performing ‘yogasanas’ and ‘yogic kriyas’ correctly to derive maximum physical, mental, and spiritual benefits.

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The yoga sessions encompassed a wide spectrum of yogic practices, including various ‘asanas’, ‘pranayama’, meditation, and relaxation exercises.

According to HQ ARTRAC, the initiative aimed to highlight yoga’s unique ability to unite communities, inspire personal growth, and contribute to global well-being.

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