International Yoga Day celebrated across Kangra, Chamba districts

The 12th International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Kangra and Chamba districts on Sunday, with government departments, educational institutions, healthcare organisations and social groups organising yoga sessions to promote healthy living and holistic well-being.

Advertisement

In Kangra district, a district-level Yoga Day programme was held at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Shahpur, under the aegis of the Ayush Department. Shahpur MLA and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania attended the event as chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he announced that daily morning yoga sessions would be introduced in all Government Senior Secondary Schools of the Shahpur Assembly constituency. He also proposed that collective recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra would be organised in schools every Tuesday.

Advertisement

Pathania described yoga as an invaluable part of India’s cultural heritage and stressed that it should become an integral part of daily life rather than being limited to a single day. He added that regular yoga practice helps maintain physical and mental health while preventing lifestyle-related diseases.

Advertisement

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dharamsala, marked the occasion by organising a special yoga session along with a Sunday Outpatient Department (OPD) for the public. Coordinated by IMA president Dr Atul Gupta and secretary Dr Ankit Shukla, the initiative combined preventive healthcare with essential medical services on a holiday. A total of 32 patients received free consultations from senior specialists, including Dr CS Rathore, Dr Sudhir Salhotra and Dr Ankit Shukla.

Meanwhile, the Yog Manav Vikas Trust (YMVT) observed Yoga Day at its vocational training centres in Banikhet, Surangani, Bakani and Mehla, where over 100 girls participated in yoga activities. YMVT representatives Devpriya, Kajal and Rahul Rana also conducted a 90-minute yoga session for more than 100 employees of NHPC’s Baira Siul Power Station. Trust chairperson Kiran Dodeja emphasised on the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life for physical, mental and social well-being.

Advertisement

In Chamba district, a district-level Yoga Day camp was organised at the historic Chaugan Ground by the Ayush Department. ADC Amit Mehra inaugurated the programme and extended greetings to participants.